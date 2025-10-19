It’s been two weeks since our unit was brutally wiped out — and in that time, I’ve felt the full force of a system intoxicated by the power that war has given it.

I have always been a “hawk.”

In 2014 I called for people to go fight; in April 2014 I myself, together with almost my whole family, went to the area near Sloviansk. I sharply criticized Poroshenko for the Minsk agreements. Again I urged preparation for war on the eve of the invasion. I criticized Zelenskyy for the barbecue on May Day. From the first minutes of the full-scale war I went to fight. I criticized Trump for negotiating with Putin. I am still fighting, but now I very much want the war to end somehow, because we are losing the country from within. It was reported by Yuriy Kasyanov.

We are fighting on two fronts — against the external enemy and against the internal one — for the very right to fight, and not to be merely cannon fodder for an idiocracy that profits from war. And this is not about politics; it’s much simpler, because a society governed by advertising, PR, and propaganda rather than logic, mathematics, and critical thinking is an idiocracy — rule by idiots.

And that rule can be the power of a small official who decides who goes to fight and who lives in peace, or it can be the power of a slave-owning general over his servicemen.

Two weeks after the brutal liquidation of our unit I fully felt the pressure of a system that uses its boundless powers over me — powers the war gave it. A war it did not prepare for. A war that we, the volunteers, joined from the first minutes when the system ran west, but later, when we stopped the enemy, the system returned and enslaved us.

That is why I am for stopping the war right now, before the damned system defeats us from within and kills off those who remain alive.

The pressure on me, the desire to destroy me at least morally, to humiliate and punish me with inhuman treatment — are vivid proof that our unit was not destroyed because it was “ineffective” or “unproductive.” Having destroyed the unit, the system now seeks to erase me personally.

Let’s talk about effectiveness. Right now about 3,000 long-range strike drones are being manufactured in Ukraine per month. The majority of them are Fire Point drones. At least $150 million is being spent on this, which could have bought — if they had sold them to us — roughly 70 Tomahawks, or a lot of vehicles and battlefield drones that are constantly lacking.

3,000 drones per month is 100 drones per day (per night). Launching them requires at least 10 crews per night. Crews work one day on, two days off — nobody can endure more. So you need at least 30 teams to launch 3,000 drones a month.

Now look — almost every day our Ukrainian drones hit something. Sometimes they don’t, sometimes there are two hits a night. On average — one hit per day. Or 30 damaged targets per month.

So one target hit costs 100 drones, or about $5 million. And one launch crew achieves one result per month on average.

And everyone is satisfied with this situation, because the more long-range drones are produced, the more the manufacturer earns. The manufacturer is not interested in producing more effective drones in smaller quantities.

That is why Fire Point drones don’t reach Moscow — because they are not the best. And ours no longer fly anywhere because we were destroyed, since to hit a target we needed not 100 but 10 or 20 drones.

On March 14, 2025 our drones reached the center of Moscow. A total of 24 drones were launched. And on March 11, 400 other good drones didn’t even reach the edge of Moscow.

That is why they destroyed us.

We will fight for truth and justice to the end. With your help and support.