Madyar on Kasyanov’s Maidan Protest: “Nothing Is Black and White”

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, stated that he is in contact with the Armed Forces officer, founder of the public research and development bureau for unmanned aviation Matrix-UAV, Yuriy Kasyanov, and that a solution to the conflict is being sought.

This was stated in Brovdi’s announcement, published on Sunday, October 5, on his social media pages. It was reported by NV.ua.

“You will not drag me into a public s**tstorm around Kasyanov’s border unit. I ask the ‘loudmouthed’ not to get carried away, and I ask reasonable people to understand: nothing is simple or black-and-white,” Madyar emphasized.

He added that he has things to say, but not publicly, and stressed that time is needed to figure things out.

“And Mr. Kasyanov is aware of this. Because we are already in contact with him. We have been looking for a solution since he stirred up the commotion: yesterday, the day before yesterday, and the last time — about twenty minutes ago, and certainly not as a negotiator, but as someone professionally interested, which is confirmed by concrete actions,” wrote the commander of the USF.

He also assured that “most of the answer to society’s questions regarding the possible transfer of Mr. Kasyanov’s group to the USF depends precisely on him personally, on the real capabilities of his aircraft, and on his team’s readiness to actually work.”

Robert Brovdi emphasized that he and Kasyanov have not had any quarrels and have communicated constructively.

“And this was discussed and supported by concrete actions prior to the ‘cardboard’ strikes and the announced Maidan,” the commander of the USF stressed.

Madyar added that he does not support the announced protest, but remains patient and acts according to the agreements.

On October 3, Ukrainian Armed Forces officer and aerial reconnaissance specialist Yuriy Kasyanov stated that his company of strike drone units from the 10th Mobile Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was disbanded by order of the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Kasyanov, who holds a platoon commander-level position in the unit, said that the directive to disband was read to the servicemen in the morning.

According to him, the directive stated that the unit was being disbanded “due to service necessity.”

Kasyanov emphasized that his unit had significant successes and achievements in combat operations, and therefore “there are no objective grounds for its disbandment.”

“I see sabotage, subversion, and state treason,” he concluded.

On October 5, Yuriy Kasyanov announced that he plans to go to Maidan to be heard by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

