Pressure on Ukraine’s Democracy: Zelenskyy, Yermak, and the Centralization of Power

Zelenskyy continues pressure on Ukraine’s democracy and will NOT stop trying to destroy the NABU/SAPO and silence critics/media in order to get re-elected.

This was stated by Vitaliy Shabunin,  Ukrainian human rights activist and co-founded the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

This time, he was stopped — first by Ukrainians, and only then by international partners.

But the goals (and values) of Zelenskyy/Yermak remain the same:

1. to clear the field of critics (including the media) in order to secure re-election;

2. to protect their closest friends from prison for corruption, avoid scandals, and continue generating cash for re-election.

The tools used by Zelenskyy/Yermak to achieve these goals haven’t changed either:

1. totally controlled law enforcement and courts, ready to carry out illegal orders: Kravchenko (PGO), Sukhachov (SBI), Maliuk/Poklad (the political part of the SBU), unreformed ESBU, and Kyiv courts.

2. a network of communication/Telegram servants who dump propaganda into Ukrainians’ heads more effectively than the enemy’s own efforts.

3. military leadership that uses pressure and threats to squeeze at least silence — if not support for the Presidential Office — out of media-active soldiers. And this same leadership can make the already difficult life of any soldier a living hell.

And Zelenskyy/Yermak will take revenge on everyone who stopped them this time: protest organizers, anti-corruption activists, media, and others.

You’ll be shocked when you learn the pettiness and vindictiveness of today’s authorities. The fact that Sergeant Shabunin was discussed at the Commander-in-Chief’s meeting is just one example.

This will not be an easy time. But while soldiers are saving the country at the front, society must defend it in the rear.

