Putin’s task is to completely destroy Ukraine, not only as a state entity but also as a socio-cultural phenomenon

Putin’s strategic task to completely destroy Ukraine, not only as a state entity but also as a socio-cultural phenomenon, remains unchanged.







Putin’s dream is to be the one to fix “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century” and rebuild the Soviet Union (by the centenary of its formation in December 2022). This sick dream of a Bunker Moth pushes the entire Kremlin gang towards its fulfillment. However, tactics have changed after the failure to inflict a quick defeat on Ukraine. Now the Kremlin gang has made every effort to persuade Ukraine to agree to a peace treaty with Russia, according to which Ukraine will cede the territory of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson regions, and part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the Kremlin, this will be an intermediate stop on the way to pursuing Putin’s dream within a given time frame. This intermediate stop will allow the Kremlin to boost Russian morale, improve the image and rating of their Fuhrer, and ease Western sanctions.

If we analyze the option “Ukraine has agreed to peace with Russia”, the consequences will be the cessation of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition supplies (macrons and sholzs will say that the war is over!), regrouping of Russian troops with mobilization of additional contractors and new/repaired/decommissioned equipment supplies, and… and the next wave of military invasion, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Rivne, Lutsk, from the North; and Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Odesa, from the South. It is not a problem for the originators of “Kashira Highway” to make an excuse for such an invasion. It will be enough for the Russians to spend two or three months on its preparation.

Thus, if Ukraine agrees to peace in May-June, then in August-September 2022 it will again be the object of military aggression by Russia. However, this time, Ukraine will be in a far worse situation after the enemy had the opportunity to prepare better, while our country did not have time to saturate the Armed Forces with weapons, equipment, and ammunition in the amount necessary for confident defense in all directions.

So, ​​trying now to improve Ukraine’s situation by concluding a peace treaty with Russia is a harmful idea. It should not distract us from the main task – to inflict a military defeat on the Russian Federation.

Ukraine’s strategy must be based on the fact that we cannot afford a break in hostilities. It is necessary to inflict as much damage as possible on the enemy. It is necessary to take care of our army. It is necessary to increase pressure upon Western politicians to speed up the supply of weapons and increase their quantity and quality. We simply have no other way.

The enemy, which will inevitably run out of energy, having drawn the reserves for pushing Ukraine to a temporary truce, and having failed to implement such a tactical plan, will not be able to recover, and quickly come up with a new real tactical plan. Therefore, the Kremlin clans will start fighting and looking for the guilty. That is when we will start banishing the enemy troops from our land and will not stop for some kind of truce there!

