Just don’t think that the russian Shaheds flying into Poland are a coincidence or some “execution error.” The warnings about the danger to Poland from the Russian-Belarusian military exercises “Zapad-2025” have been voiced for a long time and were well-founded, because Article 5 of NATO won’t destroy itself.

Vladislav Olenchenko reveals.

Telegram channels report that about 5–10 “Shaheds” have crossed and are still crossing into the territory of the Republic of Poland — a NATO member country, on whose territory US troops are stationed, and where 57% of the population are confident that their security is reliably guaranteed by the United States. President Nawrocki and a number of other Polish politicians are assuring Poles that nothing threatens them and nothing will threaten them, as long as NATO does not accept Ukraine until the war is over.

It is worth recalling that from September 12 to 16, Putin will conduct military exercises on the territory of Belarus together with the troops of the “potato führer.”

Reports already state that aviation has been scrambled in Poland and has already shot down several “Shaheds.”

Well, Putin, you’ve played yourself into a corner! Now Trump will teach you a lesson for attacking a NATO country! (bitter sarcasm, just in case, so you don’t take it literally).

In reality, the sooner European nations realize that America has no intention of spoiling relations with Putin over some Russian military aggression against a European NATO member country, the better. The sooner this reality sinks in, the sooner Europeans will wake up and start pressuring their politicians with demands to ensure the collapse of Russia as a source of deadly danger in Europe — even at the cost of certain inconveniences and rising prices for fuel and heating.

EMPR

Tags: