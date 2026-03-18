Ukrainian drone engineer Yuriy Kasyanov challenges rival Shtilerman to a public debate on drones, missiles, and tactics after accusing him of wasting millions without successful strikes on Moscow.

I was driving to the front after an interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation, listening to Shtilerman.

It was a long drive — almost ten hours — yet I didn’t even manage to listen to half of what’s available on YouTube. For the past three months I have avoided this so-called “engineer,” remembering how influential his patrons are and how harshly they punish anyone who tells the truth. I don’t listen to or read anything about Firepoint — it’s safer that way.

So this time it was quite difficult for me to listen to all this ideological nonsense, technical lies, and tactical absurdities delivered by someone who is very far removed from both drones and rockets.

I won’t argue here about carbon and aluminum, about dual-circuit and single-circuit engines — I’ll leave that for a public discussion on air.

I’ll say one thing — I am indeed an engineer. I have numerous patents and achievements since 1989. Since 2014, I have been developing and operating drones. And where has Mr. Shtilerman been all this time?

Mr. Shtilerman has finally acknowledged that Moscow should be bombed. Now he relies on ballistic weapons. Six months ago he promised “Flamingo,” and a year ago he guaranteed that his drones would reach the center of Moscow.

Even tonight, Shtilerman’s drones attempted to attack Moscow — yet the result was zero.

Meanwhile, over the past three years, Kasyanov’s drones have reached their targets many times. For that, his unit, his design bureau, and his production facilities were destroyed. Two generals who had given orders to Kasyanov were also removed.

That’s the kind of competition we have.

Over four years of war, my unit has received only $5 million from the state, yet managed to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, the center of Moscow, and many other targets.

Shtilerman receives more than $6 million from the state every single day. Over the past year, he has launched — according to Russian public channels — more than 3,000 drones toward Moscow, worth more than $360 million in total. Not a single one of them has even reached the outskirts of Moscow.

And it doesn’t matter what the weight of the warhead is if that warhead never reaches anything except the drone manufacturer’s pocket.

Now Shtilerman, who ordered the destruction of our unit, is giving countless meaningless interviews in the safe environment of loyal media.

Meanwhile, Yuriy Kasyanov, defending his unit and his right to fight, is attending interrogations at the State Bureau of Investigation.

I challenge Mr. Shtilerman to a public discussion about drones, missiles, engines, and tactics for using them.

I ask journalists to provide a public platform — objective, without a friendly media environment.

An engineer versus an “engineer.”

Courage and talent versus enormous money and influential patrons.

Six months ago I challenged Stielerman to a duel, proposing a competition to see whose drone could reach the center of Moscow. He did not respond. I am sure he will refuse again now.

Then I will be forced to tell everything I know, without Mr. Stielerman present and without his counterarguments. I ask journalists to help cover the events of the past year.

The country must know its heroes.

EMPR

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