Most military textbooks say that a unit that defends itself in full encirclement can withstand modern combat for no more than a week. However, the soldiers of a separate brigade of marines named after rear Admiral Mykhaylo Bilynsky have been heroically holding back the Russian Armed Forces invasion for 45 days.







Under constant fire, they were able to maintain combat capability and get the enemy’s feet wet every day. According to the latest estimates, the marines inflicted huge losses on the Russian nazis.

Here are some examples of this heroic struggle, which will be included in all martial arts textbooks without exaggeration. According to available information, more than thirteen battalion-tactical groups of Russian fascists have lost their combat capability.

For security reasons, we will not name them, but the time will surely come and the whole country will know their names.

Thus, junior sergeant M. leads a sniper group that has successfully completed a combat mission to destroy snipers and a covering force of the enemy. In just one week, he personally killed 10 racists and wounded eight. Furthermore, the marines detected the location of enemy weapons and equipment and quickly and accurately provided coordinates, which allowed to suppress enemy fire and stop shelling marine positions.

Lieutenant V. has at least two destroyed enemy tanks on his account. In particular, on March 6, 2022 during the battle on the outskirts of Mariupol the marine destroyed the enemy T-72 with a shot from an RPG-7, despite the close distance and the danger of falling under enemy fire. On March 29, 2022, during the battle of Mariupol, Lieutenant V. destroyed another enemy T-72 tank along with the crew, this time using NLAW.

Further, on March 22, 2022, senior sailor G. shot down an operational-tactical UAV of the ORLAN type.

The marines perform military feats every day, many of them were wounded and then returned to battles again. In particular, on March 9, 2022, 8 servicemen were wounded during an artillery shelling of a marine battalion. Risking his own life and health sailor N. quickly evacuated the wounded to a safe distance in a Hummer car. In the course of this task, the marine received shrapnel wounds. However, four days later, on March 13, 2022, he hit URAL-4320 by an RPG-7B, as a result of which a car with ammunition and enemy manpower was destroyed.

And there are many such examples. Marines continue to destroy the occupiers, they are fighting for the whole country. The enemy has concentrated enormous forces on capturing the city, but thanks to the courage and strength of all the defenders of Mariupol, the plans of the horde still remain only plans.

Glory to Ukraine!

