Ukrainians Take to the Streets in Defense of Democracy

Ukrainians take to the streets across the country not for the sake of the NABU and SAP officials, and certainly not for the traitors who were among them.

How did the fight against “moles” – FSB agents – and the destruction of the democratic achievements of the Revolution of Dignity, embodied in these institutions, so easily become equated in the minds of many?

Bohdan Chepovyi reveals.

In a country at war, even the physical elimination of traitors within state structures would likely be accepted by society.

But what’s absolutely unacceptable is MPs quietly voting to bring back the Yanukovych era.

Now we’re seeing post after post from “experts” explaining how this new law will supposedly improve our lives.

The President made a statement too – saying it’s all for our benefit, that we just don’t understand… as always.

Sure, let’s just believe him, sit quietly and wait patiently for that promised “better future” to fall on us. Is that how we responded to the dictator laws under Yanukovych?

Inaction by Ukrainian civilians only plays into Russia’s hands – especially now, when it’s crucial not to let the last hopes for justice and democracy be buried.

Over the past three years of war, the Russians have grown used to our passivity and are skillfully using it to push through laws like these via their agents.

