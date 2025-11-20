Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak moves to replace Budanov and Malyuk, aiming to tighten his personal power vertical and seize full control over Ukraine’s security services.

Boryslav Bereza reveals.

“Hello, friends. So, news from the “evil tongues” at the Bankova makes one think that the spiders in the jar have started playing with each other. In the near future, the Presidential Office is planning changes in Ukraine’s security services. This is not an exaggeration, not a guess — it’s something that has already been planned. Whether they will manage to implement it depends on many factors, but most of all on how much our Western partners will resist.

But today we can already see that this decision has been made — made by the main beneficiaries of the Presidential Office, namely Andriy Yermak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What is this about? It’s about changes in the leadership of two structures — the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR MO).

Why is this happening now — I will explain. Who the candidates are — I will also explain. Why we are even observing this silly game — I will explain that too.

Having talked with the “evil tongues” at Bankova, I heard a very interesting situation. The recent rumors about the desire to remove Kyrylo Budanov from his position as head of HUR MO are indeed confirmed. At Bankova, they are tired of watching his rating rise while the president’s rating declines. Especially since there is a personal conflict between Yermak and Budanov. Even if each of them says that everything is fine, it is obvious to the naked eye that it is not.

Moreover — Yermak is “bitterly determined,” and very much so. All his attempts to remove Budanov ended in nothing. He was obstructed by partners — our partners, not his. He was obstructed by domestic experts who said, “This shouldn’t be done.” He was obstructed by many other factors.

But now the decision has already been made. The main candidate is Mr. Oleg Ivashchenko — head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, who is considered oriented toward Yermak. This is precisely about focusing on one person and strengthening his “vertical.”

By the way, the word “vertical” is much loved at Bankova, as is this Telegram channel, because it’s theirs — they spread this muck.

But that’s the main idea, so the first story is: Budanov annoys them with his rating; the second story — he does not plan to submit to Yermak, and really, why should Yermak even be involved; the third and most important — they want to eliminate this resource. HUR MO is a huge resource for Budanov. They don’t want him to continue growing as a potential candidate in any elections, not just presidential, but political ones. And they want to extinguish all of it.

That’s the first story.

Why does almost no one hear anything about Ivashchenko? Nothing surprising here. In general, when people hear about security service leadership, it’s unusual. Ukraine is unique in that we have PR, PR, PR — and conclusions about effectiveness are drawn based on PR.

But this is about something else. Are there any major achievements of the Foreign Intelligence Service? Frankly — no. But there’s also no funding, and many other issues.

In general, HUR MO wanted to “absorb” the Foreign Intelligence Service, and now we see how its head could take over HUR MO. Let’s see how this ends.

But I will be frank — this brings no improvements for the country. It is exclusively about scheming and Yermak’s desire to strengthen his power, to take control of everything possible.

So, that’s the first story. Next — the SBU.

Here’s the most interesting part. Why do they want to replace Malyuk?

Vasyl Malyuk normally and adequately orients himself toward the Presidential Office. But it’s not all that simple, because Malyuk also orients toward Tatarov and Zelenskyy. And this doesn’t sit well with Yermak, who personally wants the head of the Presidential Office to orient solely toward him and resolve everything through his own team, not via Tatarov. Then Tatarov could be removed from this vertical.

By the way, I should explain: I have no personal sympathies for anyone I mention. But so you understand what’s happening and how the security service management system is currently being built in Ukraine, I explain it all.

So now I will explain who will replace Malyuk, why it happened, and what’s next.

So, Yermak decided: that’s enough, it’s time to remove Tatarov. There’s a huge internal confrontation there. I will talk about it someday, but for now it’s not that important. What matters is that Yermak wants to remove Malyuk.

And even though Malyuk does everything the Presidential Office wants — even if it’s absurd to monitor journalists like “Bihus.info.” We have seen how SBU employees handled this.

Or when someone close to the Office needed to be saved from dismissal — as with Shilo or Vitiuk, or many others. We see all of this.

Even when supporting an attack on NABU and SAPO — SBU is on the front line.

But this is not enough. The person must be fully oriented toward Yermak.

Therefore, there are currently two candidates. The first — well-known, public, and heavily demonized — is Mr. Poklad.

Recently, on Cossacks’ Day and Pokrova, he was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine — a signal that everyone in the service understood. He is seen as candidate number one for this position.

He will orient toward Yermak, and most likely, the SBU will ultimately become a politicized structure, where the political component comes first.

Nothing surprising here — SBU has long been perceived by the Presidential Office as a pocket security service that can be unleashed on investigative journalists, anti-corruption activists, the opposition — anyone who interferes. By the way, you can immediately label them: “Works for Russia.” Very convenient, especially for those who themselves have connections to “those working for Russia.”

The Party of Regions, Sivkovych. Oddly enough. Yanukovych. By the way, everyone who worked with these people is now in Zelenskyy’s inner circle. Nothing surprising there.

Returning to the story: Poklad is heavily demonized, his background is not the best, but nobody cares. He’s someone who has always worked with power.

Need to work with Yanukovych — he works with Yanukovych, with Poroshenko — he works with Poroshenko, with Zelenskyy — he works with Zelenskyy. There will be others with him. He orients toward power. The main thing is that power does not interfere with Poklad himself. And that’s how it works in the security service.

That’s why Yermak sees him as candidate number one.

But it’s not that simple. There is another candidate who is jumping out of his pants to lead the SBU.

Moreover, he has already proven his loyalty and readiness to fulfill any whim of the Presidential Office.

Who is he? Mr. Sukhachov — head of the State Bureau of Investigations.

A man who has repeatedly proven that commands from the Presidential Office are executed instantly in the SBI. Any case “on demand,” as long as it’s against Yermak and Zelenskyy’s personal enemies, not Ukraine’s enemies. And that is very important. Instantly executed.

The number of scandals surrounding the SBI is such that this structure should have been buried long ago along with its head. But no — they persist because loyal security services are needed for autocrats and showmen.

So, today we are observing plans for several replacements:

In HUR MO, they want to replace Budanov with Ivashchenko.

In SBU, Malyuk — either with Poklad or Sukhachov.

What benefit does this bring to Ukraine? I see none. Absolutely none. When replacements happen not to increase the efficiency of the structure, but to take more control of it through an individual — for example, Yermak.

Because today, Yermak wants to “fix” these two security services under his control.

I understand that people at Bankova will be irritated. They will shout that this is false, a lie.

By the way, they shouted the same when I said Zelenskyy had dismissed Zaluzhnyy. Remember?

Even the president’s press secretary came out and said: “No, no one is being dismissed.” And a week later, the decree came out — dismissed. They just postponed it.

Now we’ll see if it’s postponed or not. But whether it will be canceled — I have serious doubts.

The “evil tongues” at Bankova have never been wrong.

The only ones who could stand in the way of both are, surprisingly, our Western partners. Because they might oppose the consolidation of Yermak’s “vertical” — not a vertical in general, but Yermak’s personal power vertical.

They don’t like it either.

So we are waiting for behind-the-scenes talks and explanations. Because the partners I spoke with — diplomats from the European Union — do not like it at all. They know about it, even without the “evil tongues” at Bankova. Because what flows from Bankova leaks like a sieve.

What can I tell you? We are watching carefully what is happening. The news is worth paying attention to.

And remember: strengthening Yermak’s “vertical” brings no benefit to Ukraine. Transforming these structures into political services, into services for political persecution of opponents — neither.

And the main thing — you must understand why this is being done.

One hundred percent — not for Ukraine to win, but for Volodymyr Oleksandrovych to win future elections.

This is something everyone must understand.

Thank you. Let’s hold on.”

