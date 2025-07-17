During the Verkhovna rada session this morning President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “soldiers will return home only after victory.” But… What Does Victory Over Russia Actually Mean?

Are we talking about restoring Ukraine’s 1991 borders?

Or the 2021 borders plus a demilitarized buffer zone?

Does victory include the return of Ukrainian Crimea – or not?

What about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant?

Or Mariupol?

In fact, Zelenskyy has brought us back to fundamental questions I’ve raised many times:

What is the plan?

What roadmap does our leadership have?

What stages must we reach?

What do we need to achieve them?

What is the home front doing to support this?

How is the mobilization system being improved?

What does “victory” mean in Zelenskyy’s understanding?

Or is even asking such a question now considered a blatant Russian psy-op?

To remind, today Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed what I’ve been saying all along: “We – the mobilized – will return home only after victory”.

To be honest, this came as no surprise. I’ve long said it would be this way. While others clock in and out of their jobs and enjoy carefree weekends, we won’t be living at home. We won’t be watching our children grow up. We’ll be doing things we never chose to do – 24/7, for an unknown length of time. And on top of that, we’re getting wounded. We’re dying. Some of us are collapsing from heart attacks or hypertension. Some already have several concussions behind us.

This is nothing new – the only difference is that the President finally said it out LOUD.

Because this war isn’t for the Ivanovs, the Petrovs, the Hladkykhs, the Oleshchuks, the Leshchenkos, or other fixers of the administration. This war isn’t for “Kvartal 95.”

This war is for people like me. For Sashko Pohrebyskyi. For Valera Prozapas. For Marusia Zvirobiy. This war is for us. Well, if it’s until victory – then so be it. We’ve learned to fight well, and effectively. And make no mistake — one day, we will come back.

Dmytro Vovnianko

To remind, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that

“…demobilization will take place only after Ukraine defeats the enemy [putin], and until then, a proper rotation of military personnel is essential.”

The President’s address in the Verkhovna Rada before the vote on the new government, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform and MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on social media.

