At this stage, NATO is neither capable of nor prepared for a large-scale continental war with Russia. This is not panic.

Interview with Serhii Kryvonos on the air of “Kyiv 24.” The conversation took place on September 7, a few days before the jihad of Russian Shaheds against Poland, Iryna Mudrenko informs.

The general supports his position with numbers. For example, the empire of evil intends to conquer the Baltic states within 3–5 days. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are preparing for combat, but they are counting on the support of NATO forces. However, the Alliance’s troops will have to be waited for, since the readiness of their first echelon is 38–45 days.

“And the Russians expect to seize (the Baltic states – ed.) on the third to fifth day. You see, everything is quite simple and easy to calculate, because war is the capability of countries,” the general explained. I watched this conversation. After that, as always, there was a review with marker-buttons, points, and quotes.

1. Currently, Europe is unable to fight the orcs. That’s why it tries to appease the Russians with words. Serhii Kryvonos says that the West is now incapable of fully organizing the production of ammunition that would even meet the needs of its armed forces.

For example, in February 2022, the United States produced an average of 14,000 155-mm shells per month. Only in December of last year did they reach a figure of 80,000. Some might say that’s a lot, but Serhii Kryvonos disagrees. In that same December 2024, the Russians were spending 34,000–40,000 shells of a similar 152-mm caliber per day, while we were using 8,000–12,000. “This is the ratio of economic capabilities.”

The Bundeswehr provided a rather pessimistic statistic. In the event of combat intensity similar to the Ukrainian-Russian front, Germany’s ammunition stocks would last a maximum of three weeks of war. France’s stocks would last seven days, the Netherlands’ two. And Denmark has even given Ukraine its artillery and ammunition.

2. The people of Europe are not mentally ready to fight. For example, the majority of the population in the Czech Republic would agree to surrender in the event of combat, despite the fact that their president, Petr Pavel, was previously the Chief of the General Staff. A similar situation exists in many European countries.

“They have degraded in their understanding of their military spirit. Among the soldiers capable of fighting in their countries, probably only the British, Lithuanians, Latvians, Estonians, Finns, and possibly the Swedes remain,” said Serhii Kryvonos.

3. Many European politicians support Ukraine with one hand while purchasing oil and gas from the Russian Federation worth billions of euros with the other.

4. The Shahed strike on the Cabinet of Ministers is a demonstration of force. Russia does not intend to end the war. “This is a slap in the face to our leadership,” Serhii Kryvonos is convinced.

5. Our air defense systems shoot down aerial targets while they are still approaching Kyiv. However, to reach the capital, Russian Shaheds and missiles travel hundreds of kilometers. Why does this happen?

“Our Armed Forces are insufficiently equipped with radar and fire systems, and the system for timely long-range radar detection and fire engagement of enemy aerial targets is not well organized,” said Serhii Kryvonos. But there is still time to fix everything.

Moreover, Ukraine has enough enterprises capable of producing weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces.

“This includes radars capable of detecting aerial targets and weapons capable of shooting down these air forces long before they fly over Kyiv,” he explained.

6. Yuliia Svyrydenko is not fulfilling her duties as prime minister. The general says she still has not developed a mobilization plan or converted the economy to function under martial law. According to Article 12 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization,” this work falls under the competence of the government.

7. Ukraine does not have mobilization, only the conscription of citizens into the Armed Forces. Mobilization primarily involves converting the economy to military footing.

8. On the appointment of former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense:

“This is not just absurd, it is, you know, a tragicomedy with farce and big tears in the eyes. People who have not done certain things in high positions are put in lower ones, and they still do nothing.”

9. Victory in war depends not only on the fighting at the front.

“The front is important. But it is not even 50% of success, only 30% of the total contribution to Victory. Systematic destruction of the Russian economy—that is where our success lies,” Serhii Kryvonos is convinced.

10. The orcs are very afraid of strength. Therefore, the best guarantees of security for Ukraine will be a strong economy and an armed, trained population.

“The only thing the Russians fear is that every house will shoot,” said the general.

The review is finished. From my side, I would add: I really hope that after the Shahed attack on Poland, our allies finally properly assess the full danger posed by the war machine of the empire of evil.

