Yuriy Kasyanov, a defiant engineer-soldier exposes corruption, political revenge, and manipulation in Ukraine’s defense industry after his combat unit was destroyed.

I am not a politician, and I often make direct, emotional statements that cautious, seasoned politicians would never dare to make — because the media twists and stretches quotes out of context.

Two Mondays ago, I said I was ready to negotiate with Yermak, still hoping that common sense, state wisdom, and military necessity would prevail over stupidity and greed — and that our unit would be preserved.

I said I was ready to apologize to the “second man in the state” (unconstitutionally so) for the personal insults I had directed at him — if that could help him show statesmanship and make the right decision: to save our unit.

But the miracle didn’t happen. The struggle goes on.

I am not a politician. I am a military engineer — a specialist in drones, missiles, aircraft, electronics. That’s precisely why I joined NABU — because it’s impossible to deceive me with pseudo-technical nonsense.

For example, I recently read that President Zelensky allegedly offered the United States Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks. I immediately recognized in that statement the brazen business mindset of the de facto owner of Fire Point, Denys Shtilerman.

But why would the United States need this? They have their own powerful drone production — and far better than the Ukrainian ones. Why would they trade Tomahawks for Fire Point drones built with Western funding?

It’s obvious that only Fire Point stands to benefit from such an exchange — earning a bit more money — while it would be simpler and cheaper to just buy Tomahawks directly with European funds (but they’re not for sale, are they?).

As an engineer and soldier, I don’t understand why we even need these Tomahawks when we already have the “Flamigo” — which are, as Fire Point’s technical director Iryna Terekh (an architect of concrete furniture) claimed a month and a half ago, “better than Tomahawks in every way, because Tomahawks are hopelessly outdated.”

Forgive me, I’m not a politician. I speak plainly, undiplomatically. But as an engineer, I can always tell truth from lies when it comes to technical matters. And where there’s deceit — there’s theft. And where there’s theft — there’s NABU. And the feral grin of the corrupt, who destroyed a combat unit in wartime just to satisfy personal revenge.

But this isn’t the end of the story, my friends. It’s the beginning of a new one — where good inevitably triumphs over evil, professionalism over stupidity, and the logic of the state and the military over the petty interests of profiteers and slave-driving generals.

Video: central Moscow after the strike by our drones on March 14, 2025. Their air defenses then fired into residential quarters — just 400 meters from Putin’s route.

Fire Point drones don’t reach that far.

