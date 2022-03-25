“Ukrainian is and will be the only state language in Ukraine! There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey”, Dmytro Kuleba says.







Some media outlets quote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on the negotiation process with Russia.

[Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, that Ukraine is ready to agree to four of Russia’s six demands, including renouncing NATO membership and recognizing Russian as the second state language]

Our state is truely grateful to the Turkish side and especially to President Erdogan for his political and humanitarian assistance, as well as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is important to evaluate the situation objectively. There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey. In particular, the only state language in Ukraine is and will be Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. First of all, we insist on a ceasefire, security guarantees and Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Ukraine will continue its dialogue with Turkey and all other stakeholders in order to restore peace on Ukrainian soil. We hope that Turkey, as a friend and strategic partner of Ukraine, will also continue to support on all tracks. I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities are equally important factors in stopping the Russian military machine and achieving the desired progress in the negotiations.

Ukraine will continue its dialogue with Turkey and all other stakeholders in order to restore peace on Ukrainian soil. We hope that Turkey, as a friend and strategic partner of Ukraine, will also continue to support us on all tracks. I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities are equally important factors in stopping the Russian military machine and achieving the desired progress in the negotiations. Such a tripartite strategy, which includes sanctions, military support, and negotiations, should not be questioned by anyone".

