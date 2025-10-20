Yuriy Kasyanov Exposes War Corruption and Calls on Ukrainians to Stand Together

Ukrainian commander Yuri Kasyanov reveals corruption in the war, exposing profiteers exploiting volunteers while threatening him and his family, and calls for public support.

Hello, my name is Yuriy Kasyanov. This is my first time going live in this way. I’ve never tried it before, so please forgive me if it doesn’t go well. I’m currently driving east to a new location for my service, after our deep strike unit was destroyed, eliminated, wiped out in the fastest and “best” way – best for our leadership. I’m in a car that has been with me since Maidan, that went through the war from 2014, from 2022, and now it’s needed again – this is my favorite “horse.” Unfortunately, the radio isn’t working, or maybe it’s not unfortunate, because as you see, I’m now on air.

What I want to say, first of all, is that I’m not a politician, I’m not a public figure. I was forced to become a public figure to defend my unit, to protect my family. We were destroyed in a brutally cruel way, and this is state treason. I’ve been saying this from the first days, from the first minutes, and I’m saying it now as well. Our unit was built by volunteers who started this war alongside me — we did everything ourselves, we simply handed it over to the army on a silver platter. We made aircraft, we built workshops, combat units, we knew how to fight ourselves, and we did it very well.

You see, in the past year, only our unit reached the center of Moscow — that’s a measure of what we achieved. We stopped the Kremniy-El factory, a very important factory for the Russians that produces electronics for cruise missiles, Iskanders, aircraft, and guided bombs. We stopped it for several months; it didn’t operate. Back in 2022, we destroyed a S-300 division, causing confirmed damages of 117 million dollars. Many times, our drones closed airports across Russia. And you know, the cost of our drones is very low—about 5 thousand dollars. Throughout the war, the total is around 2.5 million dollars, plus we invested a lot of our own money. In the first year, we fought entirely at our own expense — everything was ours: cars, drones, everything.

We did everything to win this war, and they did everything to make huge amounts of money. The moment I touched on this topic, posted about it on blogs, and reported these things to NABU, the next day they destroyed us.

These boys think they can do anything. You understand — we fight, they rack up enormous fortunes. They threatened me personally, and my family, many times. I even tried to negotiate with them; from the very first minutes, I tried to reach an agreement. I will stay silent, I won’t say anything, I will leave the airwaves, I won’t be a public figure. Just give us the chance to fight, just the chance to fight — don’t get in our way.

But these hyenas smelled blood and decided they could do whatever they pleased with us. They are wrong. Now I will do whatever is necessary. They can throw me in prison, they can throw my wife in prison, they can throw my whole family in. They can send me to the minefields. But they have already lost because everything has come to light. Tomorrow, this will be in the leading Western media.

We filed a complaint with the Verkhovna Rada, to the temporary investigative commission, so they would look into this horrific case of the destruction of a combat unit. We filed a complaint with the DBR and even with the SBU — which is probably laughable, because the SBU are working against us. But there are decent people in the SBU too; I believe they will accept this complaint. I have worked with these people since the beginning of the war, and I try to believe that human decency will overcome the evil that now rules us — because of the war, because of impunity, because people think they can do whatever they want.

You know how they make their fortunes — I’ll tell you. Right now the company FirePoint produces about 2,200 FP‑1 aircraft a month. By the way, since the start of the war we’ve produced only about a thousand aircraft in total. We don’t have that kind of funding, we don’t have the Danish model, we don’t have the millions and billions they get thanks to the support of top state officials. So, FirePoint makes 2,200 aircraft a month. Let’s say Ukraine as a whole produces 3,000 deep‑strike aircraft a month, with about 100 launched per day. How many targets are actually struck by these aircraft? Every day we hear that targets are hit: some oil refinery, something else. But it’s one, two, three hits and that’s it. Where are the other aircraft?

The problem is that the other aircraft mean money. The point is not that they hit the target, but that they are launched and then written off, and the money from the aircraft ends up in pockets. There’s huge money here — even a small percentage is enormous when it comes off millions, hundreds of millions, billions. This never happened in peacetime; it’s a gold mine for corrupt people — their moment to shine. That’s why they brutally destroyed our unit, which did everything itself: designed aircraft that could get through any air‑defense, designed and produced launchers at its own expense, and they looted them. We handed them over to the unit and they took everything.

We developed and made EW stations so our guys wouldn’t come under Iskander strikes. We built large facilities for the unit, a bomb shelter; we bought many vehicles for the war — we spared nothing. But a ton of shit was poured on us on the Internet. They made no concessions anywhere, they didn’t even ask me where I wanted to serve or what I wanted to be. I was already appointed to some post and sent to some unit as if I were the last enemy of the people. But I am not the enemy of the people — I am the enemy of the state. This thieving state that uses volunteers who have been fighting since 2014 to make huge amounts of money. Those who refuse to agree with this are destroyed. That’s how it works.

You know, I made some mistakes, there was some anger — when everything is being destroyed you’re ready to negotiate even with the devil, but the devil doesn’t want to negotiate. Then there’s war. The devil wants to destroy us; we will destroy the devil that is inside our state. It’s a collective devil, not one person — it’s a system that doesn’t want us to win the war. For that system, the longer the war goes on, the more money is made. That’s why we are constantly on the edge: sometimes we advance, sometimes we lose. They tell us everything is being done to build strong air defenses, and then rockets and Shahed drones bomb us. Always on the edge, because once the war ends, this whole horror will end.

Many patriots think the same as I do — you can’t live like this. We live in a free country, remember that, in a democratic country, and we must hold on. I ask everyone to support us. We will constantly need your support to report what is happening, what has happened, to spread the truth. We need publicity, so stand with us. Stay in touch.

