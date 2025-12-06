Macron to Visit London for Talks with Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Merz

Macron and European leaders will meet Zelenskyy in London to discuss US-mediated peace plans, security guarantees, and strategies to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his visit to London, scheduled for Monday, December 8. He wrote about it on X on Saturday, December 6.

He stated that during the meeting in the British capital, he will discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the outcomes of the ongoing negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, under US mediation. This was reported by NV.ua.

Macron emphasized that the summit’s goal is to assess the situation and continue efforts to ensure Ukraine’s security.

“Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the purpose of the efforts we are making within the ‘coalition of the willing.’ We will continue this work with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which a strong and lasting peace is impossible. After all, the security of the whole of Europe is also at stake,” the French president said.

The French president also stressed that Russia is currently “escalating the conflict” and is not seeking peace. He condemned Russia’s massive strikes on Ukraine on December 6.

“We must continue to pressure Russia to force it to choose peace,” Macron added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that next week he will visit the United Kingdom for talks with European leaders.

According to The Independent, Zelenskyy will be in London on December 8. The report states that on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will receive him, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Peace plan–based talks — what is known

On November 30, talks on a peace plan were held in Miami, Florida, between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. The US delegation included Senator Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Jared Kushner’s son-in-law.

CNN reported that the delegations discussed a possible scenario in which Ukraine would effectively be unable to join the US-led alliance due to agreements that would have to be coordinated directly between NATO member states and Moscow.

On December 2, a meeting took place at the Kremlin between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, lasting five hours. Later, media reported that Putin was approximately 2.5 hours late to the meeting.

On December 4, Spiegel published the transcript of a conversation between Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, and several other European leaders with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they warned that the US “could betray Ukraine and Europe.”

As Spiegel noted, the statements reproduced in the transcript illustrate the “deep distrust of Europeans” toward Trump’s trusted associates.

On December 5, European leaders urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to give in to Russia’s demands without firm security guarantees from the US.

On the same day, the sixth meeting in the past two weeks between the US and Ukrainian delegations regarding Donald Trump’s peace plan took place in Miami. According to Umerov, this was the sixth meeting with US representatives in the past two weeks.

He stated that during the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the recent visit of the American delegation to Russia and the next steps that could contribute to ending the war.