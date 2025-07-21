Ramstein-format meeting kicks off in Kyiv with participation from 52 countries

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format has begun in Kyiv, with newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal taking part, according to Suspilne.

Fifty-two countries will join the meeting online, including NATO members, EU states, and other allies. The goal of the Ramstein format is to coordinate arms supplies, military training, and overall support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The meeting is being co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany following U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on arms supplies to Ukraine, which will be purchased by European countries.

“As members of this Ukraine Defense Contact Group, we must join the 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine on the battlefield in order to push [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin to the negotiating table,” emphasized UK Defense Secretary John Gilly, according to European Pravda.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, at his final Ramstein meeting, Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine is no longer merely a recipient of aid: “We are now a full-fledged participant in joint production.”

Umerov called on partners to place their trust in the new Defense Minister, former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who, he said, has “strength and experience.”

According to Umerov, nearly 40% of the front line’s needs are now covered by domestic production, and 95% of the drones used on the battlefield are manufactured in Ukraine.

Umerov stated that in 2025, international security assistance to Ukraine reached a record $43 billion — the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war. According to him, nine functional coalitions have been formed in cooperation with international partners, the transfer of F-16 and Mirage fighter jets has begun, and a drone coalition has been launched, giving Ukraine a technological edge on the battlefield.

Additionally, NV reports that Umerov emphasized the importance of investing in the domestic defense industry. He noted that, for the first time, thanks to the Danish model, partners have directly invested in Ukrainian defense enterprises, with total investments exceeding $4 billion.

