Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi met with former special representative of Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia issues Keith Kellogg.

According to Espreso TV, Zaluzhnyi reported this on his Telegram channel.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Keith Kellogg. We talked about war and peace, about the responsibility for making decisions, and about what the security of the future should look like,” Zaluzhnyi said.

He added that “strong relationships are built not only on interests but also on trust, experience, and a shared understanding of what is worth fighting for.”

The ambassador thanked Kellogg for the meaningful conversation and for supporting Ukraine.

Earlier, Kellogg expressed the opinion that in order to end the war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must come to understand that Russia is no longer capable of achieving victory.

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