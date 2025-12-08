Trump Claims Zelenskyy Has Not Read Peace Proposal, Umerov Reports Details

Umerov plans to brief Zelenskyy on Moscow meeting details, while Trump says Ukraine’s president has not yet read the proposed peace plan agreed by Russia.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Umerov, received information in the United States about a meeting between Trump’s representatives and Russians in Moscow and plans to report on all aspects of the dialogue and deliver the documents to Zelenskyy.

Umerov said he and Andriy Hnatov worked with Trump’s representatives for several days.

“The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to obtain from the American side full information about their conversation in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals, in order to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine. Together with all our partners, we must do everything to bring this war to a dignified conclusion,” he noted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy described his conversation with the US president’s team as “constructive, though not easy.”

“Some matters can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will report to me, and I will also speak with European leaders – we have meetings planned in London and Brussels,” the president said.

Meanwhile, former President Trump claimed that Russia has agreed to a proposed “peace plan,” while Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet read it.

“I’m a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t read the proposal yet. It was a few hours ago. His people approved it, but he hasn’t.

Russia agrees with it. Russia, I think, would like to have the whole country, if you think about it that way. But Russia, I think, agrees with it (the peace plan). But I’m not sure Zelenskyy agrees with it. His team supports it, and he hasn’t read it,” the US president said.

