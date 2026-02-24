Zelenskyy Addresses Ukrainians on the Fourth Anniversary of the Full-Scale War

Volodymyr Zelenskyy marks four years of full-scale war, recalling resistance, losses, and resilience, stressing unity, guarantees, and Ukraine’s resolve to survive and defend independence nationwide.

“Perhaps our eyes are tired, but we remain unbroken”

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians with a speech summing up four years of the great war and emphasizing the resilience of the state. This was reported by iPress.

The head of state recorded the address from a bunker on Bankova Street, where the country’s leadership spent the first hours of the invasion on February 24, 2022. According to him, it was from there that the first conversations with world leaders took place, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, who at the time offered assistance with evacuation.

“I need ammunition, not a ride,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled his response in the first hours of the war.

The president stressed that the decision to stay in Kyiv was a shared choice made by millions of Ukrainians who did not raise a “white flag” but stood up to defend their country. He recalled the first days of resistance, the queues at military enlistment offices, the defense of cities, and the volunteer movement.

In his speech, Zelenskyy listed the tragedies that have become symbols of Russian aggression: Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Mariupol, the strike on the drama theater bearing the word “Children,” Olenivka, the Kakhovka Dam, as well as shelling of residential buildings and hospitals. According to him, Ukrainians will not forget these crimes.

Separately, the president focused on military successes — the liberation of parts of Kyiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast; the deoccupation of Balakliia, Izium, Kupiansk, and Kherson; the destruction of the cruiser Moskva; operations on Snake Island; and strikes on Russian military infrastructure.

He emphasized that over the years of the war, Ukraine has come a long way — from receiving body armor and “Javelins” to large-scale domestic weapons production, including millions of FPV drones per year, as well as strengthening air defense with Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS systems and F-16 aircraft.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that the country is going through “the hardest winter in history” due to massive attacks on energy infrastructure, but stressed that Ukrainians have withstood these trials as well.

The president also addressed the issue of possible negotiations to end the war. According to him, Ukraine seeks a “strong, dignified, and lasting peace,” but no agreement can devalue the sacrifices and struggle of Ukrainians.

“We want peace. But no one will be allowed to bring Ukraine to an end,” he stressed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that during every round of talks, the Ukrainian side is guided by a core principle: preventing the loss of statehood and ensuring real security guarantees.

Concluding his address, the president thanked the military, volunteers, medics, energy workers, educators, and all citizens who are holding the country together. According to him, Ukraine has endured, preserved its independence, and will continue fighting for a just peace.

“Perhaps our eyes are tired, but we remain unbroken,” he concluded.