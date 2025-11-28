According to the President Volodymy Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak has been dismissed from the position of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak has been dismissed from his role as Head of the President’s Office. The move comes amid ongoing investigations by NABU and SAPO, following revelations linking Yermak to the Mindich corruption scheme. The decision marks a significant development in Ukraine’s efforts to address high-level corruption and restore public trust in government institutions.

Direct quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy:



“I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today I am making the following internal decisions. First: there will be a reshuffling of the Presidential Office of Ukraine. The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.”

The corresponding decree has been published on the official website of the President’s Office.

Source: president.gov.ua

EMPR

Tags: