President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed from Ukraine today with urgent visit to the U.S. on the President of the U. S. Donald Trump invitation. On Monday, August 18, the President of Ukraine plans to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington all the details concerning the end of the war.

He has arrived in Brussels and will continue on to Washington, where he is set to meet with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to sources, the European Union is planning to send one of Donald Trump’s favored interlocutors – Finnish President Alexander Stubb – to Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday for a meeting with the U.S. President.

The idea, sources say, is that Stubb could help defuse potential tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy and persuade the U.S. President to include Europe in any future negotiations.

The same sources add that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has established close ties with Trump, may also travel to Washington. The information was reported by Ukrinform, citing a press release from the Office of the President of Finland.

Other European leaders are also expected to join the talks with Trump, Ukrinform notes.

The high-level talks will be attended by a number of prominent European leaders, underlining the significance of the meeting.

Among the participants from the Europian countries are expected:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

Finnish President Alexander Stubb,

French President Emmanuel Macron,

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Despite the weight of the international delegation, Zelenskyy’s upcoming arrival in the United States will reportedly lack the usual diplomatic honors.

No red carpet or applause is expected to greet him – a gesture that, as some observers note, is typically reserved for figures treated as pariahs on the world stage, even international criminals.

EMPR