Zelenskyy Meets Starmer, Macron, Merz in London to Discuss Ukraine Support

European leaders reaffirmed support for Ukraine during talks in London, emphasizing fair ceasefire, ongoing aid, and upcoming discussions with EU institutions in Brussels.

During his official visit to London, President Zelenskyy will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Afterwards, Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz will hold a video call with EU leaders. The final list of participants is yet to be confirmed.

Following the program in London, the Ukrainian president will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Rutte, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

What is known about the London meeting?

Upon arrival at Downing Street, the politicians made several statements regarding support for Kyiv. Keir Starmer emphasized that “Ukraine decides its own affairs” and called the ongoing talks “an important step towards peace,” according to 24 Kanal.

The negotiations began around 16:00 Kyiv time.

Later, Starmer, Zelenskyy, Macron, and Merz posed for a joint photo outside Number 10. The leaders had a brief conversation on the red carpet and shook hands, but refused to answer journalists’ questions.

Starmer and Zelenskyy then returned inside the British Prime Minister’s residence for bilateral talks, while Macron and Merz left Downing Street on foot.

Key statements from the European leaders’ meeting

Keir Starmer noted that Russia is the aggressor, and any ceasefire must be fair and lasting. According to Starmer, Putin does not respect agreements without strict security mechanisms.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Ukraine and stressed that Europe is ready to act under various scenarios to ensure peace. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted that these days could be decisive for Europe’s continued support of Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, the tone of the meeting was rather somber and restrained. Macron reportedly alluded to former President Donald Trump’s previous harsh statements, noting that Europe “has many cards to play.”

At the same time, Merz was the only one to openly express doubts regarding some of the US proposals.