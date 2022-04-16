The final document on the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine may consist of two parts – an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and a separate bilateral treaty between Ukraine and Russia.







This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian media, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I believe that these can be two different documents – security guarantees from those countries that are ready to provide them, and a separate document with Russia,” the head of state said in response to a question about the final document on the end of the war.

The President noted that Russia would like to have one treaty that would cover all issues. However, according to him, not all countries that could be guarantors of security see themselves at the same table with the Russian Federation.

“For them, security guarantees for Ukraine are one issue, and agreements with Russia are another issue. Russia wants everything to be in one document. But people say, “Sorry, we saw what happened in Bucha.” Circumstances are changing, the formats of future agreements are changing, the percentage of possibilities of agreements from such steps, from those rapes is changing. Everyone sees this, and they want less and less to have any agreements with Russia, and at the same time they want to have agreements with Ukraine, “Zelenskyy said.

He also added that the issue of Russian compensation for war damage to Ukraine must also be legally resolved.

“It has to come to this. I don’t know in what document it should be provided”, – the head of state noted.

