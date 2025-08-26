American Journalist Zarina Zabrisky Turns Film Donations Into Lifeline for Evacuated Kherson Residents

American journalist Zarina Zabrisky turned donations from viewers of her film “Kherson: Human Safari” into real aid for the residents of Kherson who were left homeless.

This is reported by MOST Kherson.

The Korabel neighborhood in Kherson is one of the most dangerous in the city. The only road bridge leading there has already been attacked three times by the occupiers. Evacuation and resettlement of residents are ongoing. But support is coming not only from Ukrainians. American journalist Zarina Zabrisky has joined this effort, helping Kherson residents who have literally found themselves trapped. Zarina is a writer and reporter from the United States. She first came to Kherson in 2022 and has remained in the frontline city ever since.

The journalist could not ignore the problems faced by evacuated residents of Korabel, even though she is currently temporarily in the U.S.

“My dear Kherson residents, it pains me greatly that at this moment I cannot be with you in Kherson. I am now in the U.S., and I am seeking support for Kherson. But I see what has happened in Kherson, I see what happened with the bridge, with the island, I see the evacuation from the island, and I am trying to find help. In just two weeks, I will be with you, by your side, helping my colleagues report and highlight everything that is happening in Kherson right now. Until then, glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes. And goodbye.”

Zarina created the documentary film Human Safari, which captures a tragic chronicle of the war in Kherson. Donations from viewers became the foundation for a major initiative. Using these funds, she and her representative find apartments and pay six months’ rent for the evacuated residents. This gives people time to adapt, find work, and start a new life, paying only for utilities. When Ukrainians and friends from around the world come together, even the greatest challenges can be overcome. And this brings closer the day when Kherson will once again become a calm and safe city.

