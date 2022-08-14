Kamikaze drones serial production has started in Ukraine

Earlier, Yuriy Kasyanov wrote that a serial production of attack drones will start in Ukraine without the participation of the state. People believed, gave money, gave furniture, machine tools, tools, hoods, soldering irons, oscillographs.

Serial production of kamikaze drones. 8 pieces were made, 10 pieces are under production, components were purchased for 38 pieces.

According to the plan, up to 100 pieces can be produced in September, 2022.

Kamikadze drones production. Photo credits: Yuriy Kasyanov.

In less than three weeks we have a lot to show.The wrecked premises have been repaired; the electrical wiring, outlets and lights have been installed; workplaces have been equipped; work is in full swing.

Thanks to everyone who helps!

I am answering the questions. Drones are secret. Technical specifications are secret. I can only say that the range of destruction today is up to 70 km (like that of HIMARS), and it can be increased to 500 km. The production is distributed, networked, scattered over different cities – there is no separate plant that is easy to bomb. I have something to do with the project, but I neither sell nor give away them. The project is non-profit and not volunteer in the usual sense. It is just a nice project)).

And the last thing. We need assemblers in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia. For money and beliefs. You can send your CV along with your phone number and passport details. A serious check, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs and counterintelligence. And a polygraph.



You can help financially – with a note for "kamikaze":

PRIVAT

It is advisable to use the IBAN rather than the card number due to the limit on the number of transactions.

IBAN – UA053052990000026207665112861

Kasianov Maksym

4149439011108879



MONO

It is advisable to use the IBAN rather than the card number due to the limit on the number of transactions.

IBAN – UA663220010000026204309417991

Kasianov Maksym

4441114422442945



€ Мonobank SEPA – GB68CLJU00997182513689

KASIANOV MAKSYM

$ Мonobank SWIFT – UA833220010000026202326751944

KASIANOV MAKSYM



ADDRESSES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY TRANSFER:

Bitcoin

1Q6PiaiJQJfUH58bVRdQ3VmuDNwxHReVAV

Ethereum

0x87e744884447617be220fbf0708012775c2e4dbe

USDT (TRC20)

TVJGJjcSeug4qRcJrf5DQxzJc1djT9LjC3

USDT (ERC20)

0x87e744884447617be220fbf0708012775c2e4dbe

BNB

0x87e744884447617be220fbf0708012775c2e4dbe

DOT

0x87e744884447617be220fbf0708012775c2e4dbe



PayPal

kasyanovbpla@protonmail.com

Kamikadze drones secret production. Photo credits: Yuriy Kasyanov.

