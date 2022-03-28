Not luxury jewelry, AID tourniquets now in need in Ukraine

Friends, I need to ask you for help.







My country in the war.

I’m not one designer today just one volunteer who try to find money for AID tourniquets! It’s a great needs today!

This is what has saved and will save hundreds of lives of our soldiers and civilians.

Any help is invaluable.

I buy only one model CAT GEN7 by North American Resque. Because it’s the best one.

And it really works effective!

I shipp to Ukraine but consolidate parcels in USA and Netherlands.

If you want to send tourniquets use addresses below

Thanks everyone.

Glory to Ukraine!

My PayPal account: hararuk.jds@gmail.com

IBAN: UA043220010000026005300034721

PARCELS USA: ‪Viktor Hararuk‬ 3601 Old Capitol Trail ‪Unit A-7, suite 473‬ Wilmington, DE 19808-6042 USA

PARCELS EUROPE Alisa Gararuk Westerstraat 375 1015MH Amsterdam P.S.

Do not sell food, military goods, clothes. I work just with one position.

Thanks for understanding.

Viktor Hararuk

