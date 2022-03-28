Not luxury jewelry, AID tourniquets now in need in Ukraine

Friends, I need to ask you for help.
My country in the war.
I’m not one designer today just one volunteer who try to find money for AID tourniquets! It’s a great needs today!
This is what has saved and will save hundreds of lives of our soldiers and civilians.
Any help is invaluable.
I buy only one model CAT GEN7 by North American Resque. Because it’s the best one.
And it really works effective!
I shipp to Ukraine but consolidate parcels in USA and Netherlands.
If you want to send tourniquets use addresses below
Thanks everyone.
Glory to Ukraine!
My PayPal account: hararuk.jds@gmail.com
IBAN: UA043220010000026005300034721
PARCELS USA: Viktor Hararuk 3601 Old Capitol Trail Unit A-7, suite 473 Wilmington, DE 19808-6042 USA
PARCELS EUROPE Alisa Gararuk Westerstraat 375 1015MH Amsterdam P.S.
Do not sell food, military goods, clothes. I work just with one position.
Thanks for understanding.
Viktor Hararuk
