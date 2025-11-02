Russia’s maritime crude oil exports are not decreasing – they are rising. In September 2025, exports grew by 1 million tons, mostly from Black Sea ports.

Andrii Klymenko reveals.

“Since I’m already tired of bringing to reality those who love to babble about “possible war endings,” I’ll share some recent figures from our monitoring of Russia’s maritime oil exports:

No matter what anyone says or wherever you read, Russia’s maritime crude oil exports are NOT DECREASING – they are INCREASING. In other words, the “perpetual engine” financing the aggression is working.

In September 2025, crude oil exports increased by a full one million tons – from 22 to 23 million tons (these are our own figures across all four export regions: the Baltic, the Black Sea, the Far East, and the Arctic).

Almost the entire growth of this export – about 1 million tons – came from Russian ports in the Black Sea.

I emphasize that this is specifically Russian crude, separated from Kazakh crude oil.

By the end of September, the distribution among these maritime export regions was as follows:

Baltic – 47.7% – 11 million tons

Black Sea – 20.4% – 4.7 million tons

Far East – 26.1% – 6 million tons

Arctic – 5.8% – 1.3 million tons

Yes, this is partly a consequence of Ukrainian attacks on refineries, meaning some crude oil goes directly to export instead of refining.

At the same time, this shows that all the heated discussions and meetings in Europe and the U.S. (lasting over a year) about measures to limit the so-called “shadow fleet,” which in reality does not exist, DO NOT WORK. Let’s hope, for now…

We – and of course not only us, but several expert and government bodies — are working on this together, and it is very challenging.”

EMPR