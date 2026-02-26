Volyn Regional Museum opened the exhibition “Between Past and Present: The Image of Lesya Ukrainka in Museum Items and Symbols” on February 24.

According to Ukrinform, the Volyn Regional Museum reported this on Facebook.

The exhibition brings together various artistic interpretations of Lesya Ukrainka, offering a fresh perspective on her historical and contemporary image.

The museum reports that the exhibition brings together over 200 items from the museum’s collections, representing Larysa Kosach (Lesya Ukrainka) in different cultural dimensions — as a poet, thinker, researcher, and a significant figure in Ukrainian history. Her image appears in painting, graphics, sculpture, decorative arts, books, and philately.

A separate section is dedicated to the drama-fairy tale The Forest Song, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the artistic world of the work.

“Our museum’s collections include over 170,000 items, and a central place among them is occupied by the collection dedicated to Lesya Ukrainka, her work, family, and places of significance. This collection has been forming since the 1940s and now includes over 3,000 items. These are personal and memorial objects, memories, as well as artistic interpretations of Lesya herself and the heroes of her works by writers, painters, and sculptors on canvas, wood, ceramics, and metal. Some of these are presented in the current exhibition,” said the museum director, Oksana Vazhatsko, quoted by the Volyn Regional Council.

The exhibition is further enriched by miniatures, bilingual publications, philately and numismatics collections, as well as a personal item of Lesya Ukrainka — a porcelain cup.

The exhibition is complemented by multilayered paper cuttings by artist and decorator Olesya Ishchuk — portraits of Larysa Kosach and works from the series Legends of the Forest Mermaids and Lesya’s Word.

As reported, a major cultural event, A Day with Lesya: The Living Word, will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, aimed at honoring Lesya Ukrainka as a symbol of strength of spirit, intellect, and the resilience of Ukrainian women.

Tags: