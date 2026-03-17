All Ukrainian Medalists at the 2026 Paralympic Games
All Ukrainian Medalists at the 2026 Paralympic Games
Collage: Champion / Hanna Stanovych

Ukraine won 19 medals at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, including historic all-Ukrainian podiums, multi-medalists, and Pavlo Bal’s record across Summer and Winter Games.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics took place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from March 6 to 15. Ukraine was represented by 25 Paralympic athletes and 10 guides competing in four sports: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

In total, Ukrainians won 19 medals — 3 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze — finishing 7th in the unofficial medal standings. Eleven para athletes are returning home not empty-handed, having won at least one medal.

At the same time, five Ukrainian Paralympians became multi-medalists of Milan–Cortina 2026, while Pavlo Bal wrote his name into history as the first Ukrainian to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.

Almost all medals — 16 in total — were won by Ukrainians in biathlon, while three more podium finishes came in cross-country skiing. One of the medals was shared: Oleksandra Kononova, Liudmyla Liashenko, Taras Rad, and Pavlo Bal became silver medalists in the mixed cross-country relay.

The men’s biathlon sprint became a particularly remarkable race, as the entire podium was claimed by Ukrainian athletes. Ukraine also secured several double podium finishes in para biathlon.

The youngest medalist was 25-year-old Maksym Murashkovskyi, while the oldest was the already mentioned 39-year-old Pavlo Bal.

Champion has gathered all Ukrainian medalists in one article for you.

Taras Rad, 26, biathlon and cross-country skiing, sitting class

Taras Rad/Getty Images

🥇 sprint (biathlon)

🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)

🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)

🥉 individual race (biathlon)

Oleksandra Kononova, 35, biathlon and cross-country skiing, standing class

Oleksandra Kononova/Getty Images

🥇 sprint (biathlon)

🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)

🥉 sprint pursuit (biathlon)

🥉 individual race (biathlon)

🥉 20 km (cross-country skiing)

Oleksandr Kazik, 29, biathlon and cross-country skiing, visually impaired class

Oleksandr Kazik with guide Serhii Kucheriavyi/Getty Images

🥇 sprint (biathlon)

🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)

🥈 20 km (cross-country skiing)

Liudmyla Liashenko, 32, biathlon and cross-country skiing, standing class

Liudmyla Liashenko/Getty Images

🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)

🥉 sprint (biathlon)

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi, 37, biathlon, standing class

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi/Getty Images

🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)

Iryna Bui, 30, biathlon, standing class

Iryna Bui/Getty Images

🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)

Yaroslav Reshetynskyi, 33, biathlon, visually impaired class

Yaroslav Reshetynskyi with guide Dmytro Drahun/Getty Images

🥈 sprint

Maksym Murashkovskyi, 25, biathlon, visually impaired class

Maksym Murashkovskyi (right) with guide Vitalii Trush/Getty Images

🥈 individual race

Pavlo Bal, 39, cross-country skiing, sitting class

Pavlo Bal/Getty Images

🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)

Anatolii Kovalevskyi, 35, biathlon, visually impaired class

Anatolii Kovalevskyi with guide Oleksandr Mukshyn/Getty Images

🥉 sprint

🥉 sprint pursuit

Dmytro Suiarko, 29, biathlon, visually impaired class

Dmytro Suiarko with guide Oleksandr Nikonovych/Getty Images

🥉 individual race

It is worth noting that 36-year-old American of Ukrainian descent Oksana Masters won five medals, including four golds, in biathlon and cross-country skiing.

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