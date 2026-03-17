All Ukrainian Medalists at the 2026 Paralympic Games

Ukraine won 19 medals at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, including historic all-Ukrainian podiums, multi-medalists, and Pavlo Bal’s record across Summer and Winter Games.
The 2026 Winter Paralympics took place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from March 6 to 15. Ukraine was represented by 25 Paralympic athletes and 10 guides competing in four sports: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.
In total, Ukrainians won 19 medals — 3 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze — finishing 7th in the unofficial medal standings. Eleven para athletes are returning home not empty-handed, having won at least one medal.
At the same time, five Ukrainian Paralympians became multi-medalists of Milan–Cortina 2026, while Pavlo Bal wrote his name into history as the first Ukrainian to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.
Almost all medals — 16 in total — were won by Ukrainians in biathlon, while three more podium finishes came in cross-country skiing. One of the medals was shared: Oleksandra Kononova, Liudmyla Liashenko, Taras Rad, and Pavlo Bal became silver medalists in the mixed cross-country relay.
The men’s biathlon sprint became a particularly remarkable race, as the entire podium was claimed by Ukrainian athletes. Ukraine also secured several double podium finishes in para biathlon.
The youngest medalist was 25-year-old Maksym Murashkovskyi, while the oldest was the already mentioned 39-year-old Pavlo Bal.
Champion has gathered all Ukrainian medalists in one article for you.
Taras Rad, 26, biathlon and cross-country skiing, sitting class
🥇 sprint (biathlon)
🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)
🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)
🥉 individual race (biathlon)
Oleksandra Kononova, 35, biathlon and cross-country skiing, standing class
🥇 sprint (biathlon)
🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)
🥉 sprint pursuit (biathlon)
🥉 individual race (biathlon)
🥉 20 km (cross-country skiing)
Oleksandr Kazik, 29, biathlon and cross-country skiing, visually impaired class
🥇 sprint (biathlon)
🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)
🥈 20 km (cross-country skiing)
Liudmyla Liashenko, 32, biathlon and cross-country skiing, standing class
🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)
🥉 sprint (biathlon)
Hryhorii Vovchynskyi, 37, biathlon, standing class
🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)
Iryna Bui, 30, biathlon, standing class
🥈 sprint pursuit (biathlon)
Yaroslav Reshetynskyi, 33, biathlon, visually impaired class
🥈 sprint
Maksym Murashkovskyi, 25, biathlon, visually impaired class
🥈 individual race
Pavlo Bal, 39, cross-country skiing, sitting class
🥈 mixed relay (cross-country skiing)
Anatolii Kovalevskyi, 35, biathlon, visually impaired class
🥉 sprint
🥉 sprint pursuit
Dmytro Suiarko, 29, biathlon, visually impaired class
🥉 individual race
It is worth noting that 36-year-old American of Ukrainian descent Oksana Masters won five medals, including four golds, in biathlon and cross-country skiing.