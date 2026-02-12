Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine’s skeleton racer, faced disqualification at the Milan Olympics for a helmet depicting war victims, prompting controversy and reactions from IOC, Ukraine’s ministry, family, and supporters.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milan Olympics over a helmet featuring images of war victims. The decision was made just minutes before his start, causing a stir in sports circles and in Ukraine.

“We paid the price for our dignity. I was defending Ukraine’s interests and honoring the memory of athletes. I still believe that we did not break any rules and had every right to compete in this helmet, just like other athletes who did similar things earlier in these Olympic Games. The arguments presented by Ms. Coventry, that they support Ukraine and stand in solidarity with Ukraine – there are serious doubts about that, especially after this decision,” Heraskevych said in a comment to Suspilne.

According to the athlete, the IOC document stated that he “publicly announced that the helmet featured war victims.” Heraskevych says the helmet carries no political context and that he believed he had full right to compete in it.

The IOC President suggested that Vladyslav show the helmet at the start, then change it to another one, and later get the original helmet back in the mixed zone. The athlete refused.

The photo shows Mykhailo Heraskevych – father and coach of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Olympics today.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the situation, stating that the IOC did not ban a Ukrainian athlete, but rather its own reputation.

According to him, the IOC intimidated, showed disrespect, and even lectured the Ukrainian athlete and other Ukrainians on how they should remain silent about “one of 130 conflicts in the world.”

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said she “really wanted Heraskevych to compete, and it’s a pity that a solution couldn’t be found.” She emphasized the need to maintain an environment that “will be safe for everyone.”

The athlete himself recorded a video message expressing gratitude to Ukrainians for their support.

