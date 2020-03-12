Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Pisky and Hnutove,

automatic grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

small arms – near Pisky,

(3) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR