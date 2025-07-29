Calls Grow for Ukraine Parliament to Resume Online Broadcasts: Public Deserves to See How Lawmakers Vote

Representatives of civil society organizations and the media have called on Ukraine Parliament – the Verkhovna Rada to resume live broadcasts of plenary sessions on the “Rada” TV channel.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the CHESNO movement, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian parliament is also being urged to publish the agenda of these sessions in advance.

“In particular, starting with the next session, where an important draft law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO will be considered. These decisions are of fundamental importance for anti-corruption reform, international trust in Ukraine, and European integration. That is why society must be able to see in real time how MPs vote and what positions they publicly express.”

We are living in a time of deep mistrust and social tension. Transparency in decision-making is not a formality – it is the foundation of public trust in parliament. Secrecy only fuels suspicions of behind-the-scenes deals and discredits institutions.

We demand: Immediate resumption of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions -starting with the next one,” the statement reads.

