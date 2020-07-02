Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 121

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 45,887 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 2, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

889 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 24,650 (+423).

4,485 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 98 (+6) have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 677,257 (+11,110) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 228,357 (+13,470) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 20,053 (+505) persons recovered and 1,185 (+12) died. 12,234 (+221) patients had a need of hospitalization and 401 (+5) received lung ventilation. 3,308 (+38) children and 6,828 (+63) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

5,730 (+152) cases in Lvivska,

5,242 (+104) cases in Kyiv city,

4,894 (+44) cases in Chernivetska,

3,877 (+93) cases in Rivnenska,

3,046 (+85) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,655 (+45) cases in Kyivska,

2,489 (+51) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,508 (+81) cases in Volynska,

2,207 (+38) cases in Kharkivska,

1,958 (+28) cases in Ternopilska,

1,895 (+19) cases in Vinnytska,

1,736 (+24) cases in Odeska,

1,421 (+13) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,095 (+5) cases in Dnipropertovska,

808 (+3) cases in Khmelnytska,

650 (+3) cases in Kirovogradska,

645 cases in Cherkaska,

576 (+4) cases in Zaporizhska,

547 (+9) cases in Chernigivska,

562 (+78) cases in Donetska,

447 cases in Mykolayvska,

320 (+1) cases in Poltavska,

302 (+5) cases in Sumska,

194 (+1) cases in Khersonska,

83 (+3) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 121 (7/2/2020): 45,887

