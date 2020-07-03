Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 122

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
In total 46,763 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 3, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).
876 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 24,993 (+343).
4,390 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 105 (+7) have a need of lung ventilation.
In total, 690,953 (+13,696) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 241,987 (+13,630) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.
For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 20,558 (+505) persons recovered and 1,212 (+27) died. 12,463 (+229) patients had a need of hospitalization and 403 (+2) received lung ventilation. 3,382 (+74) children and 6,874 (+46) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:
5,883 (+153) cases in Lvivska,
5,347 (+105) cases in Kyiv city,
4,935 (+41) cases in Chernivetska,
3,950 (+73) cases in Rivnenska,
3,126 (+80) cases in Zakarpatska,
2,702 (+47) cases in Kyivska,
2,544 (+55) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
2,571 (+63) cases in Volynska,
2,255 (+48) cases in Kharkivska,
1,990 (+32) cases in Ternopilska,
1,915 (+20) cases in Vinnytska,
1,792 (+56) cases in Odeska,
1,435 (+14) cases in Zhytomyrska,
1,103 (+8) cases in Dnipropertovska,
822 (+14) cases in Khmelnytska,
653 (+3) cases in Kirovogradska,
653 (+8) cases in Cherkaska,
579 (+3) cases in Zaporizhska,
554 (+7) cases in Chernigivska,
599 (+37) cases in Donetska,
450 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,
322 (+2) cases in Poltavska,
304 (+2) cases in Sumska,
195 (+1) cases in Khersonska,
84 (+1) cases in Luhanska.
Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:
day 1 (3/03/2020): 1
day 20 (3/22/2020): 73
day 30 (4/01/2020): 804
day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777
day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592
day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411
day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023
day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148
day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012
day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080
day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650
day 122 (7/3/2020): 46,763
Photo credits: tsnTags: coronavirus covid-19 Ukraine