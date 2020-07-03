Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 122

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 46,763 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 3, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

876 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 24,993 (+343).

4,390 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 105 (+7) have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 690,953 (+13,696) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 241,987 (+13,630) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 20,558 (+505) persons recovered and 1,212 (+27) died. 12,463 (+229) patients had a need of hospitalization and 403 (+2) received lung ventilation. 3,382 (+74) children and 6,874 (+46) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

5,883 (+153) cases in Lvivska,

5,347 (+105) cases in Kyiv city,

4,935 (+41) cases in Chernivetska,

3,950 (+73) cases in Rivnenska,

3,126 (+80) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,702 (+47) cases in Kyivska,

2,544 (+55) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,571 (+63) cases in Volynska,

2,255 (+48) cases in Kharkivska,

1,990 (+32) cases in Ternopilska,

1,915 (+20) cases in Vinnytska,

1,792 (+56) cases in Odeska,

1,435 (+14) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,103 (+8) cases in Dnipropertovska,

822 (+14) cases in Khmelnytska,

653 (+3) cases in Kirovogradska,

653 (+8) cases in Cherkaska,

579 (+3) cases in Zaporizhska,

554 (+7) cases in Chernigivska,

599 (+37) cases in Donetska,

450 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,

322 (+2) cases in Poltavska,

304 (+2) cases in Sumska,

195 (+1) cases in Khersonska,

84 (+1) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 122 (7/3/2020): 46,763

