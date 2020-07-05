Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 124

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 48,500 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 5, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

823 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,5% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 25,875.

4,073 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 105 have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 715,770 (+11 825) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 265,991 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 21,376 persons recovered and 1,249 died. 12,874 patients had a need of hospitalization and 411 received lung ventilation. 3,509 children and 6,990 medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

6,197 cases in Lvivska,

5,543 cases in Kyiv city,

5,002 cases in Chernivetska,

4,108 cases in Rivnenska,

3,321 cases in Zakarpatska,

2,774 cases in Kyivska,

2,705 cases in Volynska,

2,655 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,348 cases in Kharkivska,

2,069 cases in Ternopilska,

1,951 cases in Vinnytska,

1,865 cases in Odeska,

1,461 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,115 cases in Dnipropertovska,

839 cases in Khmelnytska,

680 cases in Donetska,

661 cases in Cherkaska,

658 cases in Kirovogradska,

597 cases in Zaporizhska,

572 cases in Chernigivska,

458 cases in Mykolayvska,

324 cases in Poltavska,

317 cases in Sumska,

196 cases in Khersonska,

84 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 124 (7/5/2020): 48,500

EMPR

Tags: