Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 125

In total 49,043 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 6, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

543 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,12% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 26,078.

4,087 (+14) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 103 have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 722,513 (+6,696) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 270,131 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 21,703 (+327) persons recovered and 1,262 (+13) died. 13,046 patients had a need of hospitalization and 413 received lung ventilation. 3,550 (+41) children and 7,030 (+40) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

6,301 (+104) cases in Lvivska,

5,602 (+59) cases in Kyiv city,

5,018 (+16) cases in Chernivetska,

4,190 (+82) cases in Rivnenska,

3,375 (+54) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,789 (+15) cases in Kyivska,

2,752 (+47) cases in Volynska,

2,700 (+45) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,371 (+13) cases in Kharkivska,

2,101 (+30) cases in Ternopilska,

1,967 (+16) cases in Vinnytska,

1,883 (+18) cases in Odeska,

1,468 (+7) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,115 cases in Dnipropertovska,

842 (+3) cases in Khmelnytska,

681 (+1) cases in Donetska,

670 (+9) cases in Cherkaska,

659 (+1) cases in Kirovogradska,

597 cases in Zaporizhska,

576 (+4) cases in Chernigivska,

461 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,

324 cases in Poltavska,

321 (+4) cases in Sumska,

196 cases in Khersonska,

84 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 125 (7/6/2020): 49,043

