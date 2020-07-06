Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 125

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
In total 49,043 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 6, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).
543 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,12% for the day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 26,078.
4,087 (+14) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 103 have a need of lung ventilation.
In total, 722,513 (+6,696) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 270,131 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.
For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 21,703 (+327) persons recovered and 1,262 (+13) died. 13,046 patients had a need of hospitalization and 413 received lung ventilation. 3,550 (+41) children and 7,030 (+40) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:
6,301 (+104) cases in Lvivska,
5,602 (+59) cases in Kyiv city,
5,018 (+16) cases in Chernivetska,
4,190 (+82) cases in Rivnenska,
3,375 (+54) cases in Zakarpatska,
2,789 (+15) cases in Kyivska,
2,752 (+47) cases in Volynska,
2,700 (+45) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
2,371 (+13) cases in Kharkivska,
2,101 (+30) cases in Ternopilska,
1,967 (+16) cases in Vinnytska,
1,883 (+18) cases in Odeska,
1,468 (+7) cases in Zhytomyrska,
1,115 cases in Dnipropertovska,
842 (+3) cases in Khmelnytska,
681 (+1) cases in Donetska,
670 (+9) cases in Cherkaska,
659 (+1) cases in Kirovogradska,
597 cases in Zaporizhska,
576 (+4) cases in Chernigivska,
461 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,
324 cases in Poltavska,
321 (+4) cases in Sumska,
196 cases in Khersonska,
84 cases in Luhanska.
Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:
day 1 (3/03/2020): 1
day 20 (3/22/2020): 73
day 30 (4/01/2020): 804
day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777
day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592
day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411
day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023
day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148
day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012
day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080
day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650
day 125 (7/6/2020): 49,043