In total 50,414 49,607 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 8, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

807 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,6% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 25,989.

4,039 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 91 have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 745,313 (+13,568) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 298,298 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 23,119 persons recovered and 1,306 died. 13,443 patients had a need of hospitalization and 418 received lung ventilation. 3,634 (+65) children and 7,092 (+46) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

6,562 (+117) cases in Lvivska,

5,779 (+114) cases in Kyiv city,

5,051 (+19) cases in Chernivetska,

4,304 (+76) cases in Rivnenska,

3,533 (+75) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,853 (+44) cases in Kyivska,

2,825 (+37) cases in Volynska,

2,797 (+53) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,466 (+50) cases in Kharkivska,

2,142 (+34) cases in Ternopilska,

2,002 (+23) cases in Vinnytska,

1,984 (+65) cases in Odeska,

1,484 (+15) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,120 (+4) cases in Dnipropertovska,

863 (+21) cases in Khmelnytska,

713 (+27) cases in Donetska,

695 (+17) cases in Cherkaska,

664 (+1) cases in Kirovogradska,

599 (+1) cases in Zaporizhska,

578 (+2) cases in Chernigivska,

463 (+2) cases in Mykolayvska,

326 (+1) cases in Poltavska,

323 (+2) cases in Sumska,

201 (+5) cases in Khersonska,

87 (+2) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 127 (7/8/2020): 50,414

