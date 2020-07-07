Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 126

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 49,607 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 7, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

564 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,15% for the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 26,131 (+53).

4,216 (+129) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 106 (+3) have a need of lung ventilation.

In total, 731,856 (+9,343) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 282,960 (+12,829) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 22,193 (+490) persons recovered and 1,283 (+21) died. 13,242 (+194) patients had a need of hospitalization and 415 (+2) received lung ventilation. 3,569 (+19) children and 7,046 (+16) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

6,445 (+144) cases in Lvivska,

5,665 (+63) cases in Kyiv city,

5,032 (+14) cases in Chernivetska,

4,228 (+38) cases in Rivnenska,

3,458 (+83) cases in Zakarpatska,

2,809 (+20) cases in Kyivska,

2,788 (+36) cases in Volynska,

2,744 (+44) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,416 (+45) cases in Kharkivska,

2,108 (+7) cases in Ternopilska,

1,979 (+12) cases in Vinnytska,

1,919 (+36) cases in Odeska,

1,469 (+1) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,116 (+1) cases in Dnipropertovska,

842 cases in Khmelnytska,

686 (+5) cases in Donetska,

678 (+8) cases in Cherkaska,

663 (+4) cases in Kirovogradska,

598 (+1) cases in Zaporizhska,

576 cases in Chernigivska,

461 cases in Mykolayvska,

325 (+1) cases in Poltavska,

321 cases in Sumska,

196 cases in Khersonska,

85 (+1) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 126 (7/7/2020): 49,607

