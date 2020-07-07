Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 126

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
In total 49,607 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 7, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).
564 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases have increased on 1,15% for the day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is currently 26,131 (+53).
4,216 (+129) COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 106 (+3) have a need of lung ventilation.
In total, 731,856 (+9,343) tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 282,960 (+12,829) ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made so far.
For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 22,193 (+490) persons recovered and 1,283 (+21) died. 13,242 (+194) patients had a need of hospitalization and 415 (+2) received lung ventilation. 3,569 (+19) children and 7,046 (+16) medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:
6,445 (+144) cases in Lvivska,
5,665 (+63) cases in Kyiv city,
5,032 (+14) cases in Chernivetska,
4,228 (+38) cases in Rivnenska,
3,458 (+83) cases in Zakarpatska,
2,809 (+20) cases in Kyivska,
2,788 (+36) cases in Volynska,
2,744 (+44) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
2,416 (+45) cases in Kharkivska,
2,108 (+7) cases in Ternopilska,
1,979 (+12) cases in Vinnytska,
1,919 (+36) cases in Odeska,
1,469 (+1) cases in Zhytomyrska,
1,116 (+1) cases in Dnipropertovska,
842 cases in Khmelnytska,
686 (+5) cases in Donetska,
678 (+8) cases in Cherkaska,
663 (+4) cases in Kirovogradska,
598 (+1) cases in Zaporizhska,
576 cases in Chernigivska,
461 cases in Mykolayvska,
325 (+1) cases in Poltavska,
321 cases in Sumska,
196 cases in Khersonska,
85 (+1) cases in Luhanska.
Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:
day 1 (3/03/2020): 1
day 20 (3/22/2020): 73
day 30 (4/01/2020): 804
day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777
day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592
day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411
day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023
day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148
day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012
day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080
day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650
day 126 (7/7/2020): 49,607