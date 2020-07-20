Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 140

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 59,493 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 20, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

651 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, including 34 children and 27 medical workers. The number of recovered cases for the last day – 560.

3,867 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 92 have a need of lung ventilation.

9,080 tests fulfilled for the last day, including 5,575 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 3,505 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, 31,439 persons recovered and 1,498 died. 15,095 patients had a need of hospitalization and 454 received lung ventilation. 4,068 children and 7,723 medics reported among COVID-19 infected persons. In total, 881,907 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled so far.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

8,115 cases in Lvivska,

6,961 cases in Kyiv city,

5,332 cases in Chernivetska,

5,144 cases in Rivnenska,

4,440 cases in Zakarpatska,

3,308 cases in Kyivska,

3,281 cases in Volynska,

3,536 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

3,033 cases in Kharkivska,

2,456 cases in Ternopilska,

2,317 cases in Vinnytska,

2,573 cases in Odeska,

1,602 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,209 cases in Dnipropertovska,

980 cases in Khmelnytska,

794 cases in Donetska,

845 cases in Cherkaska,

682 cases in Kirovogradska,

678 cases in Zaporizhska,

642 cases in Chernigivska,

522 cases in Mykolayvska,

353 cases in Poltavska,

371 cases in Sumska,

213 cases in Khersonska,

106 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 140 (7/20/2020): 59,493

