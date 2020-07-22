Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 142

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
In total 60,995 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 22, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time). From the beginning of pandemic 33,172 people recovered and 1,534 died from COVID-19.
829 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, including 75 children and 83 medical workers. 197 COVID-19 positive person hospitalized and 16 died for the last 24 hours. The number of recovered cases for the last day – 973.
In total, 31,973 tests on COVID-19 fulfilled for the last day, including 13,574 on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 18,399 on IFA method.
For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, persons recovered and died.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:
8,353 (+124) cases in Lvivska,
7,166 (+132) cases in Kyiv city,
5,404 (+41) cases in Chernivetska,
5,232 (+49) cases in Rivnenska,
4,578 (+60) cases in Zakarpatska,
3,359 (+27) cases in Kyivska,
3,359 (+41) cases in Volynska,
3,689 (+78) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
3,139 (+57) cases in Kharkivska,
2,508 (+42) cases in Ternopilska,
2,364 (+34) cases in Vinnytska,
2,660 (+24) cases in Odeska,
1,634 (+25) cases in Zhytomyrska,
1,260 (+36) cases in Dnipropertovska,
994 (+3) cases in Khmelnytska,
813 (+16) cases in Donetska,
853 (+6) cases in Cherkaska,
688 (+4) cases in Kirovogradska,
691 (+9) cases in Zaporizhska,
654 (+5) cases in Chernigivska,
527 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,
360 (+4) cases in Poltavska,
383 (+12) cases in Sumska,
217 (+1) cases in Khersonska,
110 cases in Luhanska.
Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:
day 1 (3/03/2020): 1
day 20 (3/22/2020): 73
day 30 (4/01/2020): 804
day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777
day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592
day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411
day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023
day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148
day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012
day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080
day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650
day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998
day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843
day 140 (7/20/2020):
day 142 (7/22/2020): 60,995coronavirus covid-19 Ukraine