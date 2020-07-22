Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 142

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 60,995 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 22, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time). From the beginning of pandemic 33,172 people recovered and 1,534 died from COVID-19.

829 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, including 75 children and 83 medical workers. 197 COVID-19 positive person hospitalized and 16 died for the last 24 hours. The number of recovered cases for the last day – 973.

In total, 31,973 tests on COVID-19 fulfilled for the last day, including 13,574 on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 18,399 on IFA method.

For the whole period of COVID-19 pandemic, persons recovered and died.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

8,353 (+124) cases in Lvivska,

7,166 (+132) cases in Kyiv city,

5,404 (+41) cases in Chernivetska,

5,232 (+49) cases in Rivnenska,

4,578 (+60) cases in Zakarpatska,

3,359 (+27) cases in Kyivska,

3,359 (+41) cases in Volynska,

3,689 (+78) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

3,139 (+57) cases in Kharkivska,

2,508 (+42) cases in Ternopilska,

2,364 (+34) cases in Vinnytska,

2,660 (+24) cases in Odeska,

1,634 (+25) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,260 (+36) cases in Dnipropertovska,

994 (+3) cases in Khmelnytska,

813 (+16) cases in Donetska,

853 (+6) cases in Cherkaska,

688 (+4) cases in Kirovogradska,

691 (+9) cases in Zaporizhska,

654 (+5) cases in Chernigivska,

527 (+3) cases in Mykolayvska,

360 (+4) cases in Poltavska,

383 (+12) cases in Sumska,

217 (+1) cases in Khersonska,

110 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 140 (7/20/2020):

day 142 (7/22/2020): 60,995

EMPR

Tags: