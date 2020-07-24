Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 144

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 62,823 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 24, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

From the beginning of pandemic 34,886 people recovered and 1,571 died from COVID-19.

972 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the last 24 hours, including 65 children and 43 medical workers. 275 people hospitalized, 886 patients recovered and 10 died.

31,984 tests fulfilled for the last day, including 16,323 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 15,661 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19. In total, 937,006 tests on COVID-19 fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

8,588 (+126) cases in Lvivska,

7,396 (+118) cases in Kyiv city,

5,485 (+42) cases in Chernivetska,

5,399 (+96) cases in Rivnenska,

4,706 (+65) cases in Zakarpatska,

3,852 (+87) cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

3,446 (+45) cases in Volynska,

3,421 (+30) cases in Kyivska,

3,277 (+74) cases in Kharkivska,

2,749 (+58) cases in Odeska,

2,604 (+56) cases in Ternopilska,

2,462 (+46) cases in Vinnytska,

1,670 (+16) cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,302 (+27) cases in Dnipropertovska,

1,021 (+13) cases in Khmelnytska,

888 (+18) cases in Cherkaska,

830 (+12) cases in Donetska,

712 (+12) cases in Zaporizhska,

689 cases in Kirovogradska,

679 (+12) cases in Chernigivska,

536 (+6) cases in Mykolayvska,

378 (+7) cases in Poltavska,

397 (+4) cases in Sumska,

218 cases in Khersonska,

118 (+2) cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 140 (7/20/2020):

day 144 (7/24/2020): 62,823

