Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 148

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 66,575 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 28, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

From the beginning of pandemic people 36,744 recovered and 1,629 died from COVID-19.

For the last day 919 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 622 patients recovered and 13 died; COVID-19 positive tests confirmed among 61 children and 55 medical workers; 206 persons with COVID-19 hospitalized.

In total, 983,360 tests on COVID-19 fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

26,126 tests fulfilled for the last day, including 12,655 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 13,471 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

9,099 cases in Lvivska,

7,800 cases in Kyiv city,

5,784 cases in Rivnenska,

5,692 cases in Chernivetska,

4,940 cases in Zakarpatska,

4,224 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

3,648 cases in Volynska,

3,590 cases in Kyivska,

3,478 cases in Kharkivska,

3,031 cases in Odeska,

2,822 cases in Ternopilska,

2,627 cases in Vinnytska,

1,744 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,334 cases in Dnipropertovska,

1,069 cases in Khmelnytska,

906 cases in Cherkaska,

852 cases in Donetska,

753 cases in Zaporizhska,

726 cases in Chernigivska,

697 cases in Kirovogradska,

562 cases in Mykolayvska,

454 cases in Sumska,

401 cases in Poltavska,

221 cases in Khersonska,

121 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 140 (7/20/2020):

day 148 (7/28/2020): 66,575

EMPR

Tags: