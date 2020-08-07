Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 158

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,453 new COVID-19 cases confirmed for the last day, including 103 children and 93 medics. 208 persons with COVID-19 hospitalized, 531 recovered and 33 died for the last 24 hours. 35,719 tests fulfilled for the last 24 hours, including 18,410 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 17,309 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19.

In total, 78,261 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, 43,055 persons recovered and 1,852 died in Ukraine as of August 7, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time). COVID-19 confirmed among 5,490 children and 9,078 medics.

Currently 33,354 active cases registered, 5,098 persons hospitalized, 143 receive lungs ventilation.

From the beginning of pandemic 19,550 persons had a need of hospitalization and 578 received lungs ventilation.

1,135,051 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

10,572 cases in Lvivska,

9,178 cases in Kyiv city,

6,638 cases in Rivnenska,

6,477 cases in Chernivetska,

5,615 cases in Zakarpatska,

5,426 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

4,527 cases in Kharkivska,

4,162 cases in Volynska,

4,058 cases in Kyivska,

3,904 cases in Odeska,

3,212 cases in Ternopilska,

2,932 cases in Vinnytska,

2,064 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,508 cases in Dnipropertovska,

1,286 cases in Khmelnytska,

975 cases in Cherkaska,

965 cases in Chernigivska,

945 cases in Donetska,

895 cases in Zaporizhska,

714 cases in Kirovogradska,

682 cases in Mykolayvska,

636 cases in Sumska,

489 cases in Poltavska,

255cases in Khersonska,

146 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 120 (7/1/2020): 44,998

day 130 (7/10/2020): 52,843

day 140 (7/20/2020):

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 158 (8/07/2020): 78,261

