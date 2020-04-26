Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 54

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus COVID-19 case was registered in Ukraine.









EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

89373 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+5796 for the last 24h), Public Health Center reports.

8617 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 26, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed.

492 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 6.1% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

1341 cases in Chernivetska (+33),

1188 cases in Kyiv city (+29),

731 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+31),

607 cases in Ternopilska (+42),

542 cases in Kyivska (+22),

508 cases in Rivnenska (+25),

388 cases in Vinnytska (+11),

348 cases in Lvivska (+31),

348 cases in Zhytomyrska (+11),

329 case in Zakarpatska (+43),

323 cases in Kirovogradska (+15),

292 cases in Dnipropertovska (+51),

257 cases in Cherkaska (+8),

241 cases in Volynska (+29),

220 cases in Odeska (+37),

182 cases in Zaporizhska (+11),

172 cases in Poltavska (+3),

147 cases in Kharkivska (+22),

111 cases in Mykolayvska (+8),

95 cases in Sumska (+1),

87 cases in Khersonska (+8),

70 cases in Khmelnytska (+4),

32 cases in Chernigivska (+10),

29 cases in Donetska (+2),

29 cases in Luhanska (+1).

There are 6.8% children and 19.4% medical workers among COVID-19 infected patients.

2750 (+123) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (31.9% of total confirmed cases), including 115 children (+3) and 284 (+11) medical workers.

107 (+3) patients, including 1 children and 7 medical workers receive ventilation.

209 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine (108 men and 101 women). Death rate is about 2.4%. 8 Ukrainians passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

840 (+58) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine. including 27 children and 162 (+17) medical workers.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 35 (4/07/2020): 1462

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2777

day 45 (4/17/2020): 4662

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6592

day 54 (4/26/2020): 8617

EMPR

