Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 560

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,321,156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 13, 2021.

3,332 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 364 children and 58 medical workers.

62,725 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 5% of cases.

718 persons hospitalised, 97 persons died and 1,404 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,223,272 persons recovered and 54,457 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,309,029 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: