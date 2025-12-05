The Cabinet approved a new contract system for Ukraine’s security forces, offering 1–5 year terms, financial bonuses, guaranteed deferments, and expanded opportunities for foreigners and students.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law introducing a new contract service system for all security and defense forces. The document establishes clear service terms, financial bonuses, and a guaranteed rest period after the contract ends.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The draft law proposes contracts for soldiers, sergeants, and officers ranging from 1 to 5 years. The main innovation is a guaranteed deferment from mobilization. If a servicemember signs a contract for 2 to 5 years, they receive a 12-month deferment (recovery period) after its completion.

The new conditions apply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and other units.

Who can sign a contract:

citizens in the reserve;

reservists;

mobilized servicemembers;

current contract servicemembers (who will be able to renew agreements under the new conditions).

Financial incentives

The government announced an “expanded motivation package,” which includes:

payments for signing and renewing a contract;

annual financial bonuses;

monthly allowances and combat pay.

“We expect the new contract system to come into effect in the first quarter of 2026,” said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Changes for foreigners and students

The government has also expanded opportunities for foreigners and stateless individuals, allowing them to hold officer positions under contract (with equal rights for men and women). Service in the State Special Transport Service (SSTS) has also been opened. Recruitment centers will receive a clear procedure for the special vetting of foreign volunteers.

The changes will also affect higher education. For students in medical and pharmaceutical fields, military training for reserve officers will become mandatory, with training hours increased by 20%.

According to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, in addition to personnel matters, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to establish a Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The institution will conduct research to modernize the army and update military doctrines.

Earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the 2026 state budget does not include provisions for a general increase in servicemembers’ salaries. Instead, a new contract service system with improved financial conditions is planned.

Tags: