On July 19, 2025, at 11:27 p.m. – just 30 minutes before curfew in Kyiv – a deadly hit-and-run incident occurred involving an employee of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, Andrii Molochnyi, who is reportedly the son of pro-Russian comedian Andriy Serhiyovych Molochnyi.

The drunk driver of a Toyota was traveling at high speed in the wrong direction on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, which is a one-way street. He struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene without offering help.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

“A disturbing incident took place in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. An employee of the prosecutor’s office hit a pedestrian in a pedestrian area on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The driver, violating both the law and moral norms, struck a woman and fled the scene. He has since been detained. It turned out the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochnyi, a chief specialist in one of the departments,” Kravchenko stated.

According to the Prosecutor General, Molochnyi is a civil servant, not a prosecutor, but still an employee of the prosecutor’s office.

“It’s shocking. I emphasize once again: being part of the prosecutor’s office is not an indulgence – it is a responsibility. I am taking this case under my personal control. And as the Prosecutor General, I will represent the victim’s interests in court. This behavior is a disgrace to the entire system. It must be strictly punished. And I promise, it will be. The law applies equally to everyone. The victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance. I personally apologize for this disgraceful act committed by an employee of the prosecutor’s office,” wrote the Prosecutor General.

As seen in the video, the driver was speeding in the wrong direction on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, which has one-way traffic. At the corner with Dilova Street, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman.

Andrii Andriiovych Molochnyi (born 2001) is a chief specialist in the Department of Human Resources and Civil Service of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office for the Central Region.

The suspect’s father, Andriy Molochnyi, has been listed in the Myrotvorets database for alleged crimes against Ukraine, including pro-Russian propaganda and collaborationist activity.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have yet to announce charges, but the case has ignited public outrage, both due to the tragic death and the suspect’s high-profile family background.

He is the son of well-known comedian Andrii Serhiiovych Molochnyi (born 1978 in Korosten), who was a resident performer of Comedy Club and starred in the comedy series Faina Yukraina.

Molochnyi – father is known for his pro-Russian stance and has made numerous anti-Ukrainian statements and posts. After the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he moved to live in Russia. He has four sons and a daughter.

