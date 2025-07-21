Kyiv TCR Serviceman Beats Mobilized Man to Death After Unit Rejections: Court Ruling Revealed

A serviceman of the guard platoon at the Assembly Point of the Kyiv City Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) has been taken into custody on suspicion of exceeding his authority while carrying out a duty related to the “delivery of mobilization resources” (as phrased by the court).

This was reported by Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta (Judicial and Legal Newspaper) and Texty.org.ua.

On May 7, 2025, a Kyiv resident identified as N. was detained on the street by officers of the police and the TCR and SS due to a violation of military registration rules and because he was listed as wanted.

That same day, the man underwent a military medical examination, which deemed him fit for military service.

After that, N. was taken to the Assembly Point of the Kyiv City TCR and SS, located in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, at 17A Zroshuvalna Street.

Already on May 8, the mobilized man was sent to one of the training centers, but they refused to “process” him — it turned out that the man suffered from alcohol addiction, a hip injury, and varicose veins. As a result, he was returned to the capital’s assembly point.

However, on May 9, he was included in a different group of mobilized individuals and, accompanied by two officers and several servicemen, was sent to a training center near the town of Starychi in Lviv Oblast.

However, this training center also refused to “process” the man for the same reasons.

As a result, he had to be brought back to Kyiv. In fact, there were quite a few men whom the training center had refused to accept.

“Late in the evening on May 9, the major — the senior group leader — ordered the bus driver to stop near a supermarket so that the mobilized men could buy something for themselves. The major personally allowed N. to buy a can of Revo energy drink, even though this energy drink contains a certain amount of alcohol in the liquid.

During the night, N. drank the energy drink and began to behave somewhat erratically — running around the bus, talking loudly, arguing with TCR representatives, disturbing others’ sleep, and refusing to follow orders,” the publication writes.

After refusing the major’s order to calm down, one of the TCR servicemen struck N. in the face at least three times. When N. fell, the serviceman hit him 3-4 more times with a stun gun, grabbed his head, and started banging it against the floor. Afterwards, the TCR serviceman began kicking the man in the head and even jumped with his feet on the man’s chest.”

The beating lasted for almost the entire journey back to Kyiv, while the officers did not respond to the actions of their subordinate.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, a TCR serviceman dragged N. out of the bus by his legs and threw him onto the assembly point’s parade ground. Later, N. was found lying on the parade ground in the open air, but the medical team that arrived confirmed his death.

The autopsy determined that N. died from combined head and chest trauma, rib fractures, and internal organ damage.

What the court decided

On May 11, the Kyiv city branch of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) informed the TCR serviceman of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power by a military official involving violence that caused severe consequences under martial law). The punishment is imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

On May 12, the Pechersky District Court ordered that the serviceman be held in custody in a military detention facility (guardhouse) for 2 months.

On July 2, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court of first instance.

During the appeal hearing, the TCR serviceman and his lawyer requested the court to change the preventive measure to house arrest. The serviceman stated that he is responsible for a young child as well as an elderly mother.

He also mentioned that he has serious health issues and requires treatment in a military hospital.

On July 4, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the custody period until August 11.

