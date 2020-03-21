Home » Lviv region reports on 44 suspected cases of coronavirus

Lviv region reports on 44 suspected cases of coronavirus

, 0

In the Lviv region, infection with the new cornavirus is suspected in 44 cases.

Lviv city administration reports that 37 citizens of Lviv and Oblast hospitalized with suspection on coronavirus. 7 more people stay home in isolation.

