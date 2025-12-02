Pecherskyy Court Releases Magamedrasulov’s Father from Custody

Pecherskyy Court in Kyiv released NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov’s father under nighttime house arrest, partially granting the request, while prosecutors had proposed a bail exceeding 900,000 UAH.

The Pecherskyy Court in Kyiv partially granted a request to change the preventive measure for Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, father of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

He was released under nighttime house arrest.

The prosecutor stated that currently “the relevance of keeping Magamedrasulov Sr. in custody has decreased.”

At the same time, the prosecutor continued to claim that risks still exist, although it is unclear how the ill father could interfere with the investigation in this absurd case.

The prosecutor requested to change the preventive measure from detention to custody with the option of posting bail exceeding 900,000 UAH.

The defense supported changing the preventive measure, but to house arrest instead. The point is that such a bail amount is too high for a retiree. Moreover, this bail sum is simply unaffordable for him.

The lawyers also highlighted the deterioration of Magamedrasulov Sr.’s health. He has lost sight in his right eye and requires surgical intervention.

Ultimately, Judge Mykhailo Yushkov granted the prosecutors’ request and set…

Interestingly, Prosecutor Kravchenko’s team filed this request on the same day the Kyiv Court of Appeal was scheduled to review the complaint about extending the detention.

It seems that the goal of this request was to save face for Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

We hope that Detective Magamedrasulov, who documented Mindich but has been behind bars for five months, will also have his preventive measure changed.